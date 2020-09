Nearly 1,000 travel agencies in South Korea have gone out of business in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that started to hit the country in late January, data showed.



The number of tour agencies came to 21,671 as of the end of June this year, down 938, or 2.7 percent, from the end of December, according to data from the Korea Tourism Association.



Compared to the end of September last year, the figure is down 4.1 percent. (Yonhap)