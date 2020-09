Fair Trade Commission Chairperson Joh Sung-wook (center) tries out Relumino -- Samsung Electronics’ visual aid application for people with low vision -- during a visit to the gallery of C-Lab, the tech giant’s in-house incubator program, in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. Joh joined Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, and other executives during an event where Samsung announced programs to help partner firms.