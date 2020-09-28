Hanwha heir to lead group’s solar power unit

Hanwha Solutions’ new President Kim Dong-kwan (Hanwha)









Kim Dong-kwan, Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn’s eldest son, was promoted to president of Hanwha Solutions, a year after he was promoted to vice president, the group said Monday.



“Kim, who was in charge of the strategy division with the launch of Hanwha Solutions in January this year, led the reorganization of the business and the discovery of future projects to make a leap toward eco-friendly energy and high-tech materials companies, and contributed to the creation of a stable profit structure,” Hanwha said.



The 37-year-old Harvard graduate built his career mostly at Hanwha’s solar power business. A year after Kim joined the group in 2010, he moved to the group’s solar business unit.



In 2014, Kim led the acquisition of German solar firm Q-Cells and the merger with Hanwha SolarOne. Hanwha’s solar energy business recorded its first surplus in 2015 and is now solidifying its top-tier position in major markets such as the US, Europe and Japan.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)





