 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Big Hit’s IPO price set at 135,000 won

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Sept 28, 2020 - 15:07       Updated : Sept 28, 2020 - 17:13
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

The offering price of shares of Big Hit Entertainement, the local agency behind K-pop sensation BTS, was fixed at 135,000 won ($115) per share, the top end of its indicative price range, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

At the two-day book building that wrapped up on Friday, a total of 1,420 domestic and foreign institutional investors participated in the tranche and bidding for some 4.27 million shares, 60 percent of the total. Competition among institutional investors for stocks marked 1,117:1.

The oversubscribing figure was higher than SK Biopharmaceuticals, which reached 835:1, but lower than Kakao Games’ result that came to 1,479:1.

Ahead of its market debut on the nation’s main bourse Kospi on Oct. 15, public subscriptions will be accepted Oct. 5-6.

While NH Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities and JP Morgan are serving as the lead underwriters of the IPO, Mirae Asset Daewoo and Kiwoom Securities are participating as members of the underwriter group.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114