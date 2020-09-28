[Monitor] Nearly half of Korean companies adopt remote work system

A survey conducted by Jobplanet and commissioned by the Labor Ministry showed that nearly half, or 48.8 percent, of companies in South Korea have adopted a remote work system as of July since the pandemic.
