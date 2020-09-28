 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Nearly half of Korean companies adopt remote work system

Survey on remote work system as of July 2020

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 29, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Sept 29, 2020 - 11:01

A survey conducted by Jobplanet and commissioned by the Labor Ministry showed that nearly half, or 48.8 percent, of companies in South Korea have adopted a remote work system as of July since the pandemic.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

