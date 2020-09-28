CheongKwanJang launches ginseng cosmetics Donginbi in US Amazon

(CheongKwanJang)
CheongKwanJang said Monday it officially launched its premium ginseng cosmetics brand Donginbi on Amazon in the United States.
Opening its own brand shop on the world’s biggest ecommerce platform, CheongKwanJang said it will expand its business to target US customers who are interested in K-beauty and oriental medicine cosmetics.
The cosmetics brand will offer a total of 20 skin care products via its online shop, including flagship products like the 1899 Single Essence and the 1899 Signature Oil and Red Ginseng Daily Defense Essence, the company said.
Donginbi’s skincare product lineup include ginseng oil, ginseng resin and ginseng concentrates, exclusively developed by CheongKwanJang, to deliver the nutrition directly to the skin, the company explained.
“As K-beauty is gaining stature in the US market, Donginbi’s launch on Amazon is a good opportunity for us to advertise the excellence of our brand,” a company official said.
“Starting with Amazon, we will expand business in the global ecommerce market to strengthen our presence for consumers overseas.“
CheongKwanJang is a leading red ginseng supplement brand here, operated by Korea Ginseng Corp.
