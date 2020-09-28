 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

CheongKwanJang launches ginseng cosmetics Donginbi in US Amazon

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 28, 2020 - 14:49       Updated : Sept 28, 2020 - 14:49
(CheongKwanJang)
(CheongKwanJang)

CheongKwanJang said Monday it officially launched its premium ginseng cosmetics brand Donginbi on Amazon in the United States.

Opening its own brand shop on the world’s biggest ecommerce platform, CheongKwanJang said it will expand its business to target US customers who are interested in K-beauty and oriental medicine cosmetics.

The cosmetics brand will offer a total of 20 skin care products via its online shop, including flagship products like the 1899 Single Essence and the 1899 Signature Oil and Red Ginseng Daily Defense Essence, the company said.

Donginbi’s skincare product lineup include ginseng oil, ginseng resin and ginseng concentrates, exclusively developed by CheongKwanJang, to deliver the nutrition directly to the skin, the company explained.

“As K-beauty is gaining stature in the US market, Donginbi’s launch on Amazon is a good opportunity for us to advertise the excellence of our brand,” a company official said.

“Starting with Amazon, we will expand business in the global ecommerce market to strengthen our presence for consumers overseas.“

CheongKwanJang is a leading red ginseng supplement brand here, operated by Korea Ginseng Corp.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114