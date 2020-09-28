 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Biz sentiment for Oct. still remains weak on virus impact: survey

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2020 - 11:14       Updated : Sept 28, 2020 - 11:14
(Korea Economic Research Institute)
(Korea Economic Research Institute)
Business sentiment in South Korea remains weak for October due mainly to the new coronavirus' impact on major industries, a local think tank said Monday.

The business survey index of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 84.6 for October, slightly up from the 83.5 for September, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said in a statement. 

A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.

The BSI has stayed below 100 for 29 consecutive months after reaching 100.3 in May 2018, said KERI, a research institute under the Federation of Korean Industries, the country's biggest business lobby.

KERI's analysis for this month gave an index of 84, up from 79.8 a month earlier as the pandemic prolongs, it said.

KERI said 358 out of the 600 companies responded to the survey, which was conducted from Sept. 15-22. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114