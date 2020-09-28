 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul city to run public transport until 2 a.m. during Chuseok holiday

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2020 - 10:54       Updated : Sept 28, 2020 - 10:54
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The operation time of public transport in the capital will be extended to 2 a.m. later this week, the Seoul city government said Monday, a measure to enhance the safety of its citizens returning from their hometowns in other parts of the country during the upcoming Chuseok holiday.

The measure comes as South Korea will soon enter the extended three-day Chuseok holiday, one of the biggest traditional holidays here, Wednesday. The demand for late-night public transport services is high during this period as many people visit family members and relatives living in other cities.

To satisfy the traveling demand, the city government will stretch the timetable of public transport, including buses and subways, to 2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and reduce the number of operations during the daytime.

Bus-only roads will also operate until 1 a.m on Thursday and Friday while nighttime bus and taxi services will continue as usual all through the holiday period.

Operation of express and intercity buses departing from Seoul will also increase by 708 times per day on average from Tuesday to Sunday. The maximum number of daily users will be some 89,000, up 19,000, or 27 percent from before. 

Buses that have stops at city-run cemeteries, however, will not see denser timetables as the government has recommended people refrain from visiting their ancestors' graves and plans to close down indoor charnel houses to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, according to the city government.

As part of the anti-COVID-19 measures, the city government will also beef up disinfection activities in public transport and, in particular, place a greater number of quarantine officials at major subway stations that connect railways, express buses and flights.

The government vowed to exert all efforts to reduce virus fears among passengers by reinforcing crackdowns on those who do not wear face masks and reporting to police those who refuse to wear masks or disturb operations. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114