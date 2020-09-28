 Back To Top
Business

LG launches new voice-controlled massage chair

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 28, 2020 - 10:04       Updated : Sept 28, 2020 - 10:06
(LG Electronics Inc.)
(LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc., South Korea's major home appliance maker, on Monday unveiled a new massage chair with a voice control feature as it aims to boost health care products amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.

The new model of LG's HealingMe massage chair, MH60G, comes with a voice-activated system with which users can set massage courses and strength control, the company said.

It also automatically detects users' shoulder width and leg length to set a comfortable position for massages, the company added.

Previously, the chair provided massage services from neck to hip, but that coverage has now expanded from neck to thigh with the new model.

The MH60G offers a total of 10 massage courses. It is also equipped with a Bluetooth speaker and heating seat function.

The new massage chair will go on sale in South Korea on Tuesday with a price tag of 4.4 million won ($3,750). (Yonhap)
