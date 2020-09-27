 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Graphic News] Half of virus relief money paid in card form used for dining out, grocery shopping

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 28, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Sept 28, 2020 - 10:00




Almost all of the state coronavirus relief funds that were given out in card form have been spent, and about half of the money was spent mostly on dining out and grocery shopping, the Interior Ministry said.

The government handed out the relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won ($12.2 billion) to all households from May 4 to Aug. 24 to help people cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money was available in the forms of credit or debit card points, prepaid cards, cash and regional gift certificates, nearly 80 percent of the total households received the relief money in card form, according to the ministry.

Markets and grocery stores were found to be the biggest spending destinations at 26.3 percent, followed by restaurants, hospitals and pharmacies and gas stations. (Yonhap)





MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114