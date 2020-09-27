[Graphic News] Half of virus relief money paid in card form used for dining out, grocery shopping









Almost all of the state coronavirus relief funds that were given out in card form have been spent, and about half of the money was spent mostly on dining out and grocery shopping, the Interior Ministry said.



The government handed out the relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won ($12.2 billion) to all households from May 4 to Aug. 24 to help people cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



The money was available in the forms of credit or debit card points, prepaid cards, cash and regional gift certificates, nearly 80 percent of the total households received the relief money in card form, according to the ministry.



Markets and grocery stores were found to be the biggest spending destinations at 26.3 percent, followed by restaurants, hospitals and pharmacies and gas stations. (Yonhap)











