[Newsmaker] Opposition party slams Cheong Wa Dae’s response to NK’s killing of civilian

Opposition lawmakers are stepping up attacks on President Moon Jae-in over North Korea‘s killing of a South Korean civil servant, aiming to frame the incident as a case of mishandling, or even neglecting duty, by the top office.
Five members of the People Power Party took turns holding a one-person protest outside Cheong Wa Dae, each staging an hour-rally with a sign that read “President Moon Jae-in, where are you now,” denouncing the president and the government for a ”delayed” response in rescuing a 46-year-old official, who was shot dead and burned by North Korean troops on Sept. 22.
“Cheong Wa Dae has to provide a clear explanation of why it could not save the life of a Korean national even though it could have done so,” said Rep. Kim Sung-won, the party’s deputy floor leader who took part in the protest.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the president received a written report about the incident at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, approximately 10 hours after the government secured intelligence that the civil servant had been shot dead.
It is the first protest by the opposition party to take place outside of Parliament since the 21st National Assembly kicked off its official proceedings in July.
The move came as the opposition party’s plan to jointly adopt a resolution condemning North Korea with its rival party could be thwarted as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea changed its stance after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a rare apology for the killing on Friday.
The party formed a task force team to carry out its own investigation into the case. On Saturday, the team of lawmakers visited the headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard in Incheon to hold talks with officials.
The party also requested the National Assembly to hold an urgent parliamentary session to call in government officials involved in the shooting case. The ruling Democratic Party of Korea, which holds a majority of parliamentary seats, has been showing a lukewarm response to the rival party’s suggestion.
“Lawmakers, representatives of the people, should know what the government did until a Korean national was killed by North Korea’s gun after missing the opportunity for a rescue when he was wandering from sea to sea for six hours,” the opposition party’s Floor Spokeswoman Rep. Bae Hyun-jin said.
The People Power Party has been calling for the government to file a criminal complaint against North Korea for violating human rights with the International Criminal Court and refer the case to the UN Security Council.
The killing is a great setback to the Moon administration‘s unrelenting efforts for reconciliation with Pyongyang. Just hours before the official announcement of the North’s atrocity, Moon called on the UN and international community to bring to an end the Korean War during the UN General Assembly.
Ruling party leader Lee Nak-yon urged the North to accept the South’s proposal for a joint investigation into the case in a swift manner on Sunday.
“South and North Korea are undergoing rescue operations in their respective waters. I hope that the body can be recovered immediately,” he said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)