National Museum of Korea reopens with extended schedule for largest-ever show of national treasures

“Portrait of Beauty” by Shin Yun-bok, which will be showcased during “The New National Treasures of Korea” exhibition from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11
The National Museum of Korea’s “The New National Treasures of Korea” exhibition has been extended for two weeks.
The largest-ever show of national treasures opened on July 22 and will now be shown through Oct. 11.
The new schedule was announced on Friday along with the Sept. 28 reopening of the facility.
The exhibition organizer explained that it decided to extend the exhibition‘s run as not many people had an opportunity to enjoy the show because the museum was shut down on Aug. 16 after a museum employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The exhibition, which is jointly organized by the Cultural Heritage Administration and the National Museum of Korea, showcases a total of 196 items, including 83 of the country’s 157 treasures and national treasures newly designated between 2017 and 2019.
However, “Samguksagi (The History of the Three Kingdoms),” a book on ancient Korean history which dates from 1145, will not be in the museum during the extended exhibition period because it had to be returned to the Oksan seowon in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.
The museum also said that “Portrait of Beauty” by 18th century Joseon painter Shin Yun-bok will be on display during the last seven days of the exhibition, from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11.
Visitors to the museum must make online reservations in advance. The museum will allow 40 visitors every 30 minutes to enjoy the exhibition.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on Friday that its affiliated institutions -- museums, art galleries, libraries and performance venues -- will reopen on Monday. The Gyeongju National Museum and the Jeju National Museum will remain closed due to requests from local governments to delay the reopening.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)