Traffic accident rate highest on eve of Chuseok holiday: police

Traffic accidents and casualties are the highest on the eve of the Chuseok holiday when South Koreans visit their hometowns and travel long distances, data showed Sunday.



From 2015 to 2019, a total average of 825 car accidents took place on the day before the Chuseok holiday, responsible for an average of 1,200 deaths and injuries, according to police data.



The data indicated that an average of 481 accidents per day and an average of 865 deaths and injuries took place during the Chuseok holiday in the period.



On Chuseok, one of the country's biggest traditional holidays, families usually travel or visit their hometowns. The extended three-day Chuseok holiday runs from Wednesday to Friday this year.



Police authorities advised drivers to take a break when traveling long distances and warned them against drunk driving.


