[Herald Interview] Chamber music festival to bring spring to Seoul in October

Violinist Kang Dong-suk (SSF)

A spring music festival will be happening in the fall -- perhaps not so unusual in a year that has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 15th Seoul Spring Festival of Chamber Music will now take place in mid-October, after the original May schedule was put on hold following the nationwide spread of the novel coronavirus.



Violinist Kang Dong-suk, the artistic director of the festival who has led the SSF since 2006 when the festival was founded, recently arrived from France and completed his two-week quarantine in Korea.



“As it was for most people, this year was a nightmare for me also,” Kang said in a recent joint email interview with local press.



“The only activity I was able to carry out was my summer festival ‘MusicAlp’ in Tignes, France. It was stressful to respect all the sanitary measures, but most rewarding at the same time, as everyone was ecstatic about being able to give concerts again and teach in person,” said Kang, who serves as the artistic director of summer music camp MusicAlp.



The 2020 SSF was originally dedicated to celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven‘s birth and was to be held under the theme of “Ode to Joy,“ in reference to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.



The title, however, has been changed to “15th Anniversary Retrospective.” Instead of a Beethoven-focused program, it will present the highlights of the years 2014, 2016 and 2017.



“I thought it would be better to save this year’s program ‘Ode to Joy’ for next year and find another program which is more adapted to the current situation. As this year is the 15th year of SSF, I thought it would be appropriate to celebrate the anniversary and have a retrospective,” Kang said.



