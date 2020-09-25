 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Ex-executive of investment company sentenced to 8 yrs in prison over fund scam

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 25, 2020 - 17:18       Updated : Sept 25, 2020 - 17:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A Seoul court on Friday sentenced a former executive of Shinhan Investment Corp., one of South Korea's major financial investment companies, to eight years in prison for deceiving investors to buy faulty fund products related to a massive fund scandal that has shaken the country since last year.

The Seoul Southern District Court handed down an eight-year prison term and a fine of 300 million won ($256,235) to the man, surnamed Lim charged with fraud and violation of capital market and financial investment laws.

The prosecution had demanded 12 years in prison and a fine of 300 million won earlier this month.

Lim was indicted in April for allegedly selling fund products of Lime Asset Management Co., worth some 48 billion won ($50 million), without informing people that the products carry defects.

He was also found to have merged 17 underperforming funds of Lime Asset with another 17 profitable ones to conceal losses, thereby inflicting financial damage to investors.

"Recruiting investors and receiving investments from them based on fund purchasing proposals carrying inaccurate information constituted fraud," the court said.

"The defendant's acts severely damaged the public's trust in financial workers," the court added, emphasizing that the capital market law demands strict social responsibility from those working in financial institutes.

Lim was also accused of receiving 165 million won in bribes from another company in return for helping it receive a 5 billion-won investment from Shinhan Investment Corp.

In August last year, the Financial Supervisory Service began looking into the allegations that Lime Asset had deceived investors and covered up massive losses. The company has since suspended fund redemption worth an estimated 1.6 trillion won ($1.3 billion).

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office indicted Lime Asset's CEO Won Jong-jun in July on charges of fraud and violations of capital market and financial investment laws. Several other executives are currently on trial. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114