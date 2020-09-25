KIAF's art talk offers tips on purchasing art for younger generation

(KIAF Art Seoul)



An art talk show on collecting art for the millennial generation was livestreamed Thursday on the sidelines of the Korean International Art Fair -- the largest art fair in Korea, which kicked off Wednesday online due to the pandemic -- as purchasing art has become a growing trend among the younger generation.



“The popularity of artwork collection has increased dramatically among the millennial generation,” said Jackline Byun, founding director of K Artists Art Advisory, at the talk show streamed live Thursday on the YouTube channel of the Galleries Association of Korea. “The millennials take up nearly 70 percent among art consulting requests these days.”



The talk show, “Millennial Art Trendsetter: My Insights Change the World,” offered tips on how to start an art collection, where to buy artworks and how to utilize the KIAF art fair.



Jung Woo-chul, a docent, suggested collecting posters or keeping postcard museums. “You do not have to start with purchasing an expensive artwork at a gallery. Collecting museum merchandise could be a good start,” he said.



Byun said many beginners ask what art genre they should purchase, but it is encouraged to trust their own taste without relying on someone else’s assessment.



“There is no right answer in terms of taste in art. If you are interested in certain artwork, study about the artist and ask gallerists and trust your own taste,” she said. “Some people show doubts in purchasing artworks saying they are not daily necessities. But an art piece encompasses the artist’s life, philosophy and emotions.”



“If you could get comfort from the art piece at home in this hectic society, it is definitely worth purchasing,” she said.



The art talk show was supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Arts Management Service. KIAF‘s online viewing room will run through Oct. 18, and a variety of art programs, including a special online exhibition that features Korea’s modern and contemporary abstract art, are offered on the official website.



This year, a total of 139 galleries from 11 countries presenting nearly 4,000 artworks participated in the art fair. The online viewing room is available at kiaf.org. Last year, 82,000 people visited the art fair held at Coex in southern Seoul.



