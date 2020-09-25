Short-form online musical in the works

(EMK Entertainment)
Adjusting to the turbulent times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an online-only musical will be launched in November.
In the past few months, it has become the norm for musical production companies to stream their shows online, as in-person performances have been barred with tight restrictions to restrain the spread of COVID-19.
Though the musical industry has been trying to establish a for-pay model, it has not been easy to bring audiences online, tying them down at home to watch the two- to three-hour musicals.
EMK Entertainment, affiliated with major musical production firm EMK Musical Company, announced Thursday it has teamed up with YouTuber management startup Sandbox Network to produce a web musical.
According to the company, the web musical is to be some 10 minutes long, and it will consist of a series of videos.
“The new form will give easier access to audiences with a lower price and less constraints of time and place,” an official from EMK Entertainment said.
The new online musical is to be released in November.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)