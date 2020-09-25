BTS' new docu film tops S. Korean box office upon release

(CGV)

K-pop superstar BTS' new documentary film, "Break The Silence: The Movie," topped the South Korean box office on its opening day, data showed Friday.



"Break The Silence: The Movie," the fourth film on the group, attracted 21,586 moviegoers on Thursday, the day of its release, outpacing other leading Korean movies, such as thriller "Diva" and action film "The Swordsman," according to the data from the Korean Film Council.



The documentary film follows BTS during its 2019 "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour through the United States, Europe, and Asia, revealing the organic moments and stories of the members behind the scenes.



"Diva," a thriller starring actress Shin Min-a, fell one notch to second place, with 13,578 viewers and "The Swordsman," starring action star Jang Hyuk, finished at fourth with 11,479 moviegoers.



Christopher Nolan's sci-fi blockbuster "Tenet" sold 11,925 tickets, coming in third, and "Mulan" finished fifth, with 5,721 attendees.



Boosted by the BTS movie and a series of new releases, the number of moviegoers from Wednesday to Thursday increased by around



30,000 compared with the same period last week, when Disney's controversial live-action animation "Mulan" was released. (Yonhap)