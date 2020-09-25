 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Court rejects arrest warrants for Seoul church officials over allegedly disrupting antivirus activities

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 25, 2020 - 11:07       Updated : Sept 25, 2020 - 11:07
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A court has rejected arrest warrants for a priest and a church elder over their alleged obstruction of the government's efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Seoul Central District Court declined to issue them late Thursday night, citing low flight risk and small chance of the destruction of evidence.

The two officials of Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, a recent hotbed of the coronavirus pandemic with more than 1,100 cases linked to it, were suspected of violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.

They allegedly disrupted health authorities' antivirus efforts by hiding closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage despite having received an acquisition request for the footage needed for epidemiological surveys.

By rejecting to issue warrants, the court said it also considered the amount of secured evidence, the progress of the probe, the social status of the suspects and their attitudes in the investigation. Whether an analysis of CCTV footage could be considered one of the methods of epidemiological surveys was also debatable under the country's laws, it added.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,168 virus cases had been traced to the church, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Since the first case at the church was reported on Aug. 12, large-scale transmissions have occurred, with many members participating in the massive anti-government rallies on Liberation Day on Aug. 15.      

The police are known to have recently secured evidence supporting the allegations against them. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114