Earnest friendship, biz partnership behind BTS' successful teamwork: interview

(Big Hit Entertainment)



Global K-pop act BTS has said the team's great internal chemistry was driven by genuine friendship among members and the singers being fully aware they are committed to each other businesswise.



"We're all very good friends. We always talk and communicate with each other. And we know that BTS understands each other as well," BTS singer Jin said during a virtual interview with the Grammy Museum's Collection: Live streaming service in the United States published Thursday (US time).



Jin added: "We always keep in mind that in addition to being friends, we're also in a business relationship. That allows us to objectively see and give inputs so that we can create the best results."



"I think these are the things that create good teamwork and great outcomes," Jin said.



Group leader RM also explained that BTS as a team took some time and effort to fully understand each other.



"And now, I consider ourselves as seven of us are in the same boat but looking at some different directions. It's okay to look at the other directions. The important thing is that we know that we are on the same boat," RM said.



RM explained that the band members, after having been together for seven years, have become very close.



"Now we can read each others' mind like an open book. We got seven different tastes, seven different colors," he said.



BTS made history by becoming the first South Korean artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month with its disco-pop single "Dynamite." (Yonhap)