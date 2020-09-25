Tottenham's Son Heung-min stays hot in Europa League qualifier

(Reuters-Yonhap)

When you're hot, you're hot.



Son Heung-min scored a goal and set up two others, helping Tottenham Hotspur past Shkendija 3-1 in North Macedonia on Thursday (local time) in the third-round qualifying match at the UEFA Europa League.



Fresh off a career-best four-goal performance against Southampton on Sunday, Son set up Erik Lamela's opening goal in the fifth minute.



Then with the score level at 1-1, Son netted the go-ahead marker in the 70th by pouncing on a rebound after Lucas Moura's shot.



Tottenham sealed the deal nine minutes later, with Son setting up Harry Kane's header with a fine cross.



The Spurs are now on to the playoff round against Maccabi Haifa of Israel on Thursday. A victory there will get Tottenham into the group stage of Europe's second-tier club tournament, a notch below the Champions League. (Yonhap)