Top diplomats of S. Korea, Ecuador hold phone talks on COVID-19 response

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks during a meeting with Korean reporters in Hanoi on Sept. 18, 2020. (Yonhap)



The top diplomats of South Korea and Ecuador held telephone talks Thursday to discuss joint responses to the new coronavirus and the ongoing campaign of Seoul's trade minister for the director-generalship of the World Trade Organization.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Ecuadorian counterpart, Luis Gallegos Chiriboga, exchanged views on how to step up cooperation in overcoming the pandemic and enhancing economic and other exchanges, the foreign ministry said.



Kang said that South Korea will share its experience and know-how related to its anti-virus campaign with the international community, including Ecuador, while noting Seoul's active participation in international efforts for the fair distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine under development.



Kang used the talks to ask for Ecuador's support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's run for the WTO chief post.



Yoo has entered the second round of the WTO leader selection process, which is set to run through Oct. 6.



The Ecuadorian foreign minister voiced hope for continued bilateral cooperation on the international stage, while highly assessing Yoo's career and professionalism, according to the ministry.



On the same day, Kang held separate phone talks with her Indonesian counterpart, Retno L.P. Marsudi, and repeated her calls for Indonesia's support for Trade Minister Yoo's campaign for the top WTO post.



The two ministers shared the understanding on the need for continued communication and cooperation in the defense and security areas and agreed to strengthen cooperation in spurring economic recovery from the fallout of the pandemic, the ministry said.

(Yonhap)