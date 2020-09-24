Shin & Kim LLC augments international tax service









Shin & Kim LLC, South Korea’s fifth-largest law firm by number of lawyers, said Thursday that it has enhanced its international tax practice by hiring four leading experts.



Sunny Kim, a senior foreign attorney and expert in international tax and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, was named head of the international tax practice, the company said in a release.



Kim frequently serves as a consulting expert for the Korean government on issues such as consolidated tax regime, partnership taxation and overhauls of reorganization-related taxes.



She has also served as the chair of the International Taxation Subcommittee of the Legislation Committee within the Ministry of Economy and Finance, and as a member of the Mid- and Long-Term Tax Policy Committee.



Along with Kim, Ellen Go will join the company from Samil PwC, where she was part of the tax consulting business focusing on transfer pricing and tax examination-related advice.



Michelle Kim and Baik Sae-bom, a foreign attorney and Korean attorney respectively, will also be new members of the firm to take charge of tax issues.



“The newly added members have either led or played key roles in many high-profile and complex cross-border transactions,” said Kim Doo-sik, managing partner of the firm.



“With their diverse experiences and knowledge, they are expected to add depth to our tax, M&A, real estate, asset management and banking and financial practices.”



By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)