Afreeca TV provides fishing boats for free to streamers

Afreeca TV CEO Seo Soo-kiel (fourth from left) celebrates the launch of the company’s fishing boat with streamers and professional fishermen at Kukdong harbor in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, on Wednesday. (Afreeca TV)



Afreeca TV said Thursday it will provide fishing boats named “Ati” to streamers who wish to create fishing content.



According to the Korean streaming services company, streamers will be able to rent Ati motorboats at a reservoir in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, and the Ati fishing boat at Kukdong harbor in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, from Afreeca TV for free when creating fishing content.





Ati motorboat (left) and Ati fishing boat (Afreeca TV)





“The Ati motorboat can carry up to three passengers, while the 9.7-ton Ati fishing boat can carry up to 22 people. Streamers can simply make reservations for the boats at the Afreeca TV website,” a company official said.



Afreeca TV currently runs a professional fishing team called the Afreeca Freecs, which was launched on March 26.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)