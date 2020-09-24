 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Afreeca TV provides fishing boats for free to streamers

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 24, 2020 - 17:29       Updated : Sept 24, 2020 - 17:45
Afreeca TV CEO Seo Soo-kiel (fourth from left) celebrates the launch of the company’s fishing boat with streamers and professional fishermen at Kukdong harbor in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, on Wednesday. (Afreeca TV)
Afreeca TV CEO Seo Soo-kiel (fourth from left) celebrates the launch of the company’s fishing boat with streamers and professional fishermen at Kukdong harbor in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, on Wednesday. (Afreeca TV)

Afreeca TV said Thursday it will provide fishing boats named “Ati” to streamers who wish to create fishing content.

According to the Korean streaming services company, streamers will be able to rent Ati motorboats at a reservoir in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, and the Ati fishing boat at Kukdong harbor in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, from Afreeca TV for free when creating fishing content. 

Ati motorboat (left) and Ati fishing boat (Afreeca TV)
Ati motorboat (left) and Ati fishing boat (Afreeca TV)


“The Ati motorboat can carry up to three passengers, while the 9.7-ton Ati fishing boat can carry up to 22 people. Streamers can simply make reservations for the boats at the Afreeca TV website,” a company official said.

Afreeca TV currently runs a professional fishing team called the Afreeca Freecs, which was launched on March 26.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114