 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Posco receives dividends worth W50b from Roy Hill

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 24, 2020 - 16:36       Updated : Sept 24, 2020 - 16:36
Roy Hill iron ore mine in Pilbara, Australia (Posco)
Roy Hill iron ore mine in Pilbara, Australia (Posco)

Posco, a South Korean steelmaker, said Thursday it received dividends of about 50 billion won ($42.6 million) from Roy Hill Holdings, which operates an iron ore mine in Australia.

According to Posco, the Roy Hill Holdings board of directors agreed to start profit-sharing for the first time, seeing the improved financial solvency and profit.

Hancock Prospecting owns 70 percent of Roy Hill Holdings, and the remainder of the shares is held through a consortium, in which Posco is included along with Marubeni Corp. and China Steel Corp.

Posco said the total dividends planned for distribution is 475 million Australian dollars, and Posco will receive 50 billion won next month. Posco joined hands with Roy Hill Holdings in 2010 and owns 12.5 percent of the Australia-based company.

Roy Hill, located in east Pilbara, is the biggest single mine there with an iron ore reserve of 2.3 billion tons, according to Posco. Roy Hill Holdings produces 55 million tons of iron ore annually, which is fifth biggest in the world, Posco said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114