Ssangyong E&C chief travels to Dubai to oversee $1b hotel project

Ssangyong E&C CEO Kim Seok-joon (left) during his trip to Dubai last November (Ssangyong E&C)
Chairman and CEO of Ssangyong Engineering & Construction Co. Kim Seok-joon is visiting Dubai in the midst of a pandemic to supervise the details of the company’s $1 billion Royal Atlantis Hotel project, the company said Thursday.
Kim, who left for the United Arab Emirates city earlier this week, will visit the construction site of the hotel whose work is set to be complete by June next year. He will also meet with the project owners during his trip.
“Videoconferencing has had its limits since it’s a large-scale project with many issues to discuss. And this business trip will allow Kim and the project owners to discuss issues and coordinate with each other in face-to-face meetings and we hope to find win-win solutions,” one official at the company said.
He will also visit a total of six construction sites to oversee multiple projects in the region and show support for staff who have not been able to travel back home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With Expo 2020 Dubai taking place in October 2021, the company hopes the new project will be recognized as a landmark ahead of the high-profile event. The 46-story building boasts 795 rooms and takes the shape of Lego blocks and the letter “S” when seen from the sky.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
