[Eye Interview] Korean Peninsula laid out on music sheets

Pianist Kim Cheol-woong (Im Eun-byel / The Korea Herald)



Not much is known about North Korea, let alone its music scene.



The few things known about North Korean music concern its propaganda, hailing the ruling Kim dynasty, and state-led acts such as the Moranbong Band and Samjiyeon Orchestra.



According to pianist Kim Cheol-woong, 45, who defected from North Korea some two decades ago, such perceptions are partly true and partly wrong.



“Western music before the 20th century can be played freely. However, those after that must be screened by the authorities,” Kim told The Korea Herald during an interview held recently in Seoul, explaining that state orchestras in the North perform Western classical music, too.



“But it is true, every type of music is censored, and it is not easy to practice music that does not carry a propaganda message,” he said.



Kim, often referred to as the pianist from the North, is also a professor at Seoul National University of Education and a North Korean human rights activist.



Pianist Kim Cheol-woong plays the piano at DMZ Museum in Goseong, Gangwon Province, on Feb. 22 during the winter edition of Music in PyeongChang 2020. (MPyC)