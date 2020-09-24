 Back To Top
Business

Merck Korea gives $29,000 to Ansan multicultural children care center

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Sept 24, 2020 - 15:22       Updated : Sept 24, 2020 - 15:29
Kim Woo-kyu, new managing director of Merck Korea (center), and Kim Young-ji, director of Loving Neighbors (second from right). (Merck Korea)
Kim Woo-kyu, new managing director of Merck Korea (center), and Kim Young-ji, director of Loving Neighbors (second from right). (Merck Korea)
Merck Korea has donated 25,000 euros ($29,000) to an Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, multicultural children care center, the company said Thursday.

The fund will be used, among other things, for a Korean-language tutor, a computer room and a multimedia facility, according to nonprofit organization Loving Neighbors.

The decision was driven by Kim Woo-kyu, the new managing director of Merck Korea. The corporate social responsibility program is Kim’s first official activity in the post.

Merck is an international science and technology company. The Merck Performance Materials business sector launched a Community Involvement Initiative worth 100,000 euros that was proposed by employees as part of an integration program following the company‘s acquisitions of Versum Materials and Intermolecular.

The fund was split into four parts to support four charitable projects with 25,000 euros each to strengthen technology infrastructure, promote digital education and support communities.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
