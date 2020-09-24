[Herald Design Forum 2020] 8 renowned innovators to speak about future design at Herald forum

What will the future of design look like in the coming decade? Eight innovators who are expanding the boundaries of design in various fields will speak about what they imagine the future and the role of design is at the Herald Design Forum.





From left: Ron Arad, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Tomas Saraceno, Kim Chan-joong (The Korea Herald)

Israeli industrial designer Ron Arad, famous for his warm and humorous expressions using diverse materials including wood, metal and glass, is a pioneer of design art. He is the former head of the design products department at the Royal College of Art in London, and established Ron Arad Associates in 1989.



Hans Ulrich Obrist worked as the curator of Wien Museum in Austria (1993-2000), the Paris Museum of Modern Art (2000-2006), and is now artistic director at the Serpentine Galleries in London. He was the first curator to be named among the 100 most influential people in the global arts scene by British art magazine ArtReview.



Argentinian artist Tomas Saraceno, known for his interest in spiders and spider webs, has collaborated with arachnologists, astrophysicists, architects and aviation engineers for his works. His ideas for architecture involve future cities, the environment and climate issues. Based in Berlin, Saraceno is well known in Korea for his installation titled “Galaxies Forming along Filaments, like Droplads along the Strands of a Spider’s Web” at the 2009 Venice Biennale.



From left: Jung Kuho, Lee Sung-ho, Shin Woo-seok and Noh Kyung-rok (The Korea Herald)