 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung launches new charging devices for mobile gadgets

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 24, 2020 - 11:29       Updated : Sept 24, 2020 - 11:35
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday launched two new charging accessories for mobile devices in South Korea.

Samsung's new Wireless Charger Trio can charge up to three mobile devices, such as smartphones, wireless earbuds and smartwatches, at the same time. The pad has six charging coils, offering better charging surface coverage.

The multi-device charging station comes in two colors, white and black, and has a price tag of 99,000 won ($85).

Samsung also released a power bank that boasts 20,000mAh battery capacity.

The PD Battery Pack 20,000mAh supports 25W super-fast charging and can charge three devices at once, the company said.

The latest portable charger comes in dark gray and sells for 77,000 won here. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114