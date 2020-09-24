[Herald Design Forum 2020] Herald Design Forum to discuss next 10 years

A transformation of the hand-free umbrella Nubrella devised for the safety of delivery workers, sweepers, police officers, reporters and others who contact people frequently. (COVID19 Design Challenge)

The annual Herald Design Forum, hosted by Herald Corp., has entered its 10th year. Having started with the intriguing title “Design changes the world” in 2011, the design forum has connected the insights of world-renowned design gurus, and inspired many who believe in the power of design for the past decade. Seeking to become the Davos Forum of the art and design world, the Herald Design Forum has grown into Asia’s largest design knowledge platform.



At this year’s design forum, we look back on the past 10 years, and think about the coming decade. The unexpected COVID-19 epidemic has completely changed our lives. Airplanes are grounded, and factories have stopped. The virus that spreads through humans restricts our activities. No more business meetings, schools or gatherings with families and people we love. But just because we can’t physically meet with people, our lives should not and cannot be stopped. We buy groceries and meet loved ones online. We care for others and wear masks. Things that we never imagined before are taking place as part of the new normal.



A draft image for a mask-wearing campaign to be used on Facebook and Instagram (COVID19 Design Challenge)