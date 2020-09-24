[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



‘Thanks Mom’ package at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Doksan



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Doksan prepares a special staycation package for the upcoming Chuseok holidays for children to give their mothers a relaxing night at the hotel.



The package includes a one-night stay, complimentary use of the swimming pool and fitness center and a lalaChuu makeup gift package. The lalaChuu makeup gift package includes six different makeup items -- tension cushion (No. 21), ampoule cleanser, soothing essential mask, hair mist, cica ampoule pad and a hair cushion mini (dark brown) -- worth around 210,000 won at retail price.



The “Thanks Mom” package is available until Oct. 11 at 90,000 won.







Go on a honeymoon with ‘L’Escape to Seamarq’ package



Seamarq Hotel Gangneung and L’Escape Hotel offer a honeymoon package, “L’Escape to Seamarq,” for couples unable to travel abroad.



The package comes with a two-night stay in a Seamarq corner suite, 300,000 won voucher for restaurants in Seamarq, one bottle of wine and a cheese platter, four miniature 29 St. Honore amenities, free use of the indoor fitness center and swimming pool, use of the VIP lounge, surfing lessons discount, one-night stay at L’Escape Hotel premier suite, L’Amant Secret dinner for two and couple bathrobes and towels. An additional upgrade in rooms for an additional cost is available through a luxury version.



The offer is available until March 31, 2021, at a price of 1.6 million won.



For more information and reservation, call the L’Escape Hotel at (02) 317-4000.







Autumn packages at Walkerhill



Grand Walkerhill Seoul offers three fall packages for those looking for a fall staycation and hike on Achasan.



Two Falling in Fall packages include a one-night stay in a grand deluxe room and the choice of chicken and beer or pizza, at starting prices of 184,000 won and 194,000 won. The hotel also offers the Autumn Sky package, with a one-night stay in the club suite room, along with breakfast and happy hour at the club lounge starting at 330,000 won. All guests can enjoy the beautiful colors of Achasan in the fall.



The packages are available until the end of November.



For more information and reservations, call the Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts at (02) 2022-0000.







The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul presents ‘The Taste - Fermentation’ dinner set



The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul presents “The Taste - Fermentation,” a set-course dinner in which each course celebrates the taste and versatility of fermented ingredients.



The unique culinary exploration includes grilled octopus marinated in traditional doenjang paste, namul greens dressed in naturally fermented pine needle vinegar, grilled hanwoo beef loin, grilled sea bass with fish soy sauce and makgeolli cheesecake. It is available until the end of November at a price of 100,000 won. Pairings of traditional Gangjang Baekseju liquor (one glass) and wine (two glasses) are available for an additional 40,000 won. The course is available from 5:30-9:30 p.m.



For inquiries or reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.







InterContinental to offer 2020 Chuseok Gift Sets



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong are offering delivery of 2020 Chuseok gift sets to help guests communicate their best wishes to loved ones from a distance. Alongside the 40 carefully selected premium products, a premium memorial rites table for ancestors prepared by InterContinental’s Korean cuisine chefs is also available this year for the first time.



The Chef’s Assorted Memorial Service Table for Ancestors is made with top-quality local ingredients, including dried corvina, Korean beef and octopus, and is available for 790,000 won. It needs to be reserved 48 hours in advance.



The 2020 Chuseok Gift Sets are available until Oct. 4.



For more information, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.