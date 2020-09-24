S. Korea adds 125 COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day Thursday, due to sporadic clusters of infections across the country, keeping health authorities on edge ahead of the long-stretched Chuseok holiday.
Korea added 125 more COVID-19 cases -- 110 locally transmitted and 15 imported – in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday at midnight, pushing up the total caseload to 23,341, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Korea saw less than 100 new virus cases for three straight days from Sunday, after which the daily tally bounced back to over 100. Before that, the country reported triple-digit gains in numbers of new cases for 37 days in a row dating to Aug. 14. The number peaked at 441 on Aug. 27.
Clusters of infections continue to pop up largely in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to nearly half of the country’s population, hampering the government’s efforts to bring the virus situation stably under control before the upcoming Chuseok. During the holiday, which runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, millions of people are expected to travel across the country.
At a care home for the mentally challenged, 10 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of cases linked to the facility to 38. Among them, 30 patients were on the same floor.
Health authorities are grappling with cases with untraceable sources of infection, which could mean the virus is spreading undetected in local communities and could lead to an explosive spike in infections at any time. Some 25.2 percent of the new cases reported Sept. 10-23 had unknown transmission routes, according to the disease control authority.
Of Thursday’s locally transmitted cases, the vast majority were in Greater Seoul -- 39 in Seoul, 10 in neighboring Incheon and 43 in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital. Outside the Seoul area, cases were reported from all administrative cities and provinces except from Gwangju, Ulsan, Sejong and South Jeolla Province.
Of the 15 imported cases, 10 were identified while the individuals were under mandatory self-quarantine in Korea, with the other five detected during the quarantine screening process at the border. Ten came from Asia, three from Turkey and two from the United States. Twelve of these imported cases involved foreign nationals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition was 126 as of Thursday.
Five more people died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 393. The overall fatality rate stands at 1.68 percent.
So far, of the 23,341 people confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus here, 20,832 people have been released from quarantine upon making full recoveries, up 182 from a day earlier. Some 2,116 people are receiving medical treatment under quarantine.
The country carried out 12,100 tests in the past day, with a total of 2,268,999 tests done since Jan. 3. Some 20,782 people were awaiting results as of Thursday.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)