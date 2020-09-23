Police unsatisfied with revised law on investigative power

Police are making a last-ditch effort to ensure that they will be on equal footing with prosecutors as the government moves to finalize the revised laws that would reorganize the jurisdictions of police and prosecutors in criminal investigation procedures.
As a part of President Moon Jae-in’s drive to reform the prosecution which monopolizes indictment and investigation supervision, the National Assembly passed revision bills to the Criminal Procedure Act and the Prosecutors’ Office Act in January.
As the legislative notice period of enforcement ordinances ended on Sept. 16, the remaining procedures for the bills to take effect are nods from vice-ministerial meeting and Cabinet meeting as well as the president’s approval.
The gist of the revisions is letting police be in charge of investigation while the prosecution focuses on indictment. Currently prosecutors can supervise police investigations or launch an investigation on their own, while they hold an exclusive authority on indictment.
Some police officer groups, including the civil service workers‘ union at the National Police Agency, the Korean Police Studies Association, called for changes in the details of the bills, saying the prosecution’s investigation rights may not be restricted as expected.
Under the new law, prosecutors are allowed to launch direct investigations into crimes under only six categories, including corruption, economy, public officials, elections, defense projects and large-scale disasters, but they could broaden the scope by harnessing exceptive clauses.
Police argue that prosecutors are able to open cases on illegal drugs as they can be classified as economy-related crimes. Cybercrimes on major information and communication infrastructures can also be included as major disasters. If prosecutors were granted a search and seizure warrant, they could open cases regardless of types of crime.
“There is a concern that (prosecutors) could overly seek warrants. The rules also counter the purpose of the amendment to reduce prosecutions’ direct investigative power,” the groups said in a press conference held on Monday.
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s remarks on Monday that the investigative rules between prosecutors and police fall within the jurisdiction of the justice ministry draw criticism from police.
They asserted that the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which is an upper echelon of the National Police Agency, should jointly oversee the implementation of the new rules along with the justice ministry.
Although police will be able to close probes without the prosecution‘s approval under the new law, prosecutors will keep police officers under their control as the enforcement ordinance allows them to review whether police’s decision for case closure was just, the groups said.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)