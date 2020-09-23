 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS to deliver week of performances on NBC's 'Tonight Show'

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2020 - 09:56       Updated : Sept 23, 2020 - 09:56
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)
K-pop super group BTS will deliver performances on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in the United States for a full week, the group's management agency said Wednesday.

Under the show's weeklong special titled "BTS Week," the seven-member boy band will showcase different music performances each night for five days starting next Monday, Big Hit Entertainment said. The members will be featured in comedy bits and virtual interviews as well throughout the week.

BTS appeared on the late-night show in February and presented its television debut performance of "ON," the lead track of the band's album "Map of the Soul: 7." The performance was pre-taped live at a deserted Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

"We love having BTS on the show," show host Jimmy Fallon said in a statement. He added, "Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that."

The group's latest single "Dynamite" ranked second on Billboard's main singles Hot 100 chart for the second consecutive week this week after spending the first two weeks on the chart at No. 1.

The septet made history by becoming the first South Korean artist to top the Hot 100 chart last month.

BTS garnered nominations in two categories -- Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist -- for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards set for next month in the US. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114