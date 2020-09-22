PM Chung Sye-kyun gets tested for COVID-19

(Yonhap)



South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who leads the country’s COVID-19 response, got tested for the coronavirus after one of his close aides tested positive earlier in the day, his office said Tuesday.



He canceled his engagements in the afternoon, received the test at a clinic in central Seoul and was awaiting the results as of 3 p.m.



The infected official has not come in direct contact with Chung, the office said.



Korea reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday -- 51 locally transmitted and 10 imported -- according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



It was the third consecutive day that the country’s daily count of new coronavirus cases was in the double-digit range since the resurgence of COVID-19 in the Seoul metropolitan area triggered by a Seoul-based church and a massive rally on Aug. 15.



Korea reported triple-digit numbers of new COVID-19 cases for 37 days in a row from Aug. 14 to Saturday, with a summer peak of 441 on Aug. 27.



“The number of daily COVID-19 cases is in the double-digit numbers, but we should not let our guard down yet given that fewer diagnostic tests are done over the weekend in general,” Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo said Tuesday at a meeting on the government’s COVID-19 response.



Health authorities are still concerned about untraceable cases, which could mean a silent spread of the virus, as well as about the high number of confirmed patients in their 60s or over and clusters of infections at workplaces.



Transmission routes were unidentified for 26.6 percent of the new cases reported Sept. 6-22, according to the disease control authority.



Clusters of infections related to workplaces continue to be reported.



A total of 39 people and 32 people tested positive for the coronavirus in connection with two office buildings in southern Seoul.



Thirteen cases were reported from a public sauna in southwestern Seoul.



The number of cases linked to Seoul’s Severance Hospital reached 50 since the first case was registered Sept. 17.



Of Tuesday’s locally transmitted cases, the majority were in the Seoul metropolitan area -- 20 in Seoul, two in neighboring Incheon and 14 in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital.



Outside the Seoul metropolitan area, five cases were reported in Busan, four in North Gyeongsang Province, two each in Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province, and one each in Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province.



Of the 10 imported cases, eight were identified while the individuals were under mandatory self-quarantine in Korea, with the other two detected during the quarantine screening process at the border. Five came from Asia, four from the United States and one from Turkey. Nine of these imported cases involved foreign nationals.



The number of COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition rose to 144 as of midnight Tuesday, up three from the previous day.



Three more people died of the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 388. The overall fatality rate sits at 1.68 percent.



So far, of the 23,106 people confirmed to have the new coronavirus, 20,441 have been released from quarantine upon making full recoveries, up 193 from a day earlier. Some 2,277 people are receiving medical treatment while under quarantine.



The country has carried out 2,245,112 tests since Jan. 3, with 23,222 people awaiting results as of Tuesday.



By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)