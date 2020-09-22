New K-pop group P1Harmony to debut through film

P1Harmony and Director Chang (center) pose during an online press conference Tuesday. (FNC Entertainment)



As more and more K-pop groups create backstories and universes of their own, FNC Entertainment’s newest K-pop group, P1Harmony, is debuting in a sci-fi movie starring the six band members.



The 99-minute movie, “P1H: The Beginning of a New World,” by director Yoon Hong-seung, who also goes by “Director Chang,” shows the P1Harmony universe and how each member of P1Harmony finds his own superpower that can help save the world from a deadly virus. The movie will come to screens Oct. 8, while P1Harmony will debut later in the month.



“Idols having a universe of their own is nothing new,” said Director Chang at an online press conference Tuesday. “Through the movie, we wanted to show an evolved form of idols that uses acting to show their musical universe rather than using just dancing and singing.”



The project was not initially planned as a movie -- the original plan was to show it through OTT channels or on YouTube as a shorter series. But with the final edited version being close to 100 minutes and with an offer from Lotte Cinema to screen it, a cinematic release was decided upon.



“P1H: The Beginning of a New World” poster (FNC Entertainment)