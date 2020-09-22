 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

No. of Suneung takers at record low, share of repeat takers at 17-year high

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Sept 22, 2020 - 16:02       Updated : Sept 22, 2020 - 17:08
Final-year students at a high school in Gwangjuearlier this month prepare to take the September mock test of the upcoming annual college entrance exam slated for Dec. 3. (Yonhap)
Final-year students at a high school in Gwangjuearlier this month prepare to take the September mock test of the upcoming annual college entrance exam slated for Dec. 3. (Yonhap)
The number of those registered to take the annual college entrance exam fell to its lowest level in history this year, while the proportion of repeat takers rose to the highest. 

According to the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation, the number of applicants for the College Scholastic Aptitude Test, or the Suneung, reached 493,433, down 55,301 from 548,734 a year earlier. It is the lowest figure since the national exam was introduced in 1994.

Taking place once a year, the Suneung will be held nationwide on Dec. 3, two weeks later than originally schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. A total of 346,673 high school seniors have registered to sit the test, 12 percent fewer than a year earlier. 

The number of repeat takers also dropped 6.5 percent to 133,069 this year, but their proportion among the entire group of applicants was up 1.1 percentage points to 27 percent, the highest in 17 years. 

Experts expected the proportion of repeaters to be higher on the day of the actual exam, given the relatively high no-show rates of high school students. 

Seoul-based private evaluation and test provider Jongro Academy analyzed that the drop in the number of Suneung takers could help lower the bar in admissions of some universities. Repeat takers are likely to have an upper hand against high school seniors taking the Suneung for the first time, it added.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114