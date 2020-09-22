 Back To Top
Entertainment

New project K-pop act NCT 2020 to drop album next month

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 22, 2020 - 10:47       Updated : Sept 22, 2020 - 10:55
 
(SM Entertainment)
(SM Entertainment)

NCT 2020, a new project K-pop band from SM Entertainment, will drop the first of the group's two-part debut studio album next month, according to the company Tuesday.

The boy band with a massive lineup of 23 members will release "NCT 2020: Resonance Pt. 1" on Oct. 12, according to SM.

NCT 2020 is an umbrella team that brings together members from pre-existing teams under SM's "NCT" brand -- NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV and an upcoming NCT-branded act that has yet to officially debut.

"Pt. 1" will comprise 12 songs, including the double lead tracks "Make A Wish" and "From Home"

NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, is SM's international idol group project that emphasizes expandability, flexibility and modularity in lineup and music.

Envisioned by SM founder Lee Soo-man, NCT was launched in 2016 with the aim of producing an endless number of international boy bands under the NCT umbrella based in major cities around the world. (Yonhap)
