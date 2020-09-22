[News Focus] India fast-approaching US in coronavirus infections

A Kashmiri student wearing a face mask arrives at a school in Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Monday. Schools on a voluntary basis for grades nine to 12 reopened in Indian-controlled Kashmir, five months after educational institutions were closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. (AP)



SEJONG -- Over the past few months, the US has far and away topped the list in the world in the number of novel coronavirus infections. The nation saw the tally for confirmed cases reach 6.81 million as of Monday.



The growth pace of infections had been fast in countries such as China and South Korea in the early stage, in some European countries in the next stage and later still in the US and Brazil.



But the data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at US-based Johns Hopkins University shows the recent noteworthy situation can be seen in India, which has risen to the world’s No. 2 in terms of infections on a cumulative basis.



The tally for India, which was 9,240 on April 13, increased to 509,000 as of June 27. And it surged by 976 percent to 5.48 million in less than three months through Monday.



In contrast, the US posted 167 percent growth over the corresponding June 27-Sept. 21 period.





