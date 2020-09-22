Samsung to introduce new Galaxy F smartphone line in India

(Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. will introduce a new smartphone line in India, industry insiders said Tuesday, as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the world's second-largest smartphone market.



Samsung's Indian unit recently said on Twitter that it will soon launch the Galaxy F smartphone series. The world's leading smartphone producer currently has the premium Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series, foldable Galaxy Z family and budget Galaxy A and M lines.



The new Galaxy F lineup is expected to have mid-to-low-end smartphones focusing on cameras.



Samsung has not confirmed any information on the first Galaxy F smartphone, but foreign tech reviewers predicted that the Galaxy F41 will be the first one to make a debut.



The Galaxy F41 is rumored to have a waterdrop notch display and feature a triple-rear camera setup.



Samsung was the second-largest smartphone vendor in India in the second quarter of the year with a 26 percent market share, only behind China's Xiaomi with a 29 percent market share.



But with growing anti-China sentiment in India, following a deadly border clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, Samsung has been trying to increase its market share in the South Asian nation.



The company recently released the Galaxy M31s and the Galaxy M51 in India and held various promotions to boost sales.



As Chinese brands are expected to struggle in India, other smartphone manufacturers are also looking to increase their sales there.



Apple Inc. said its online Apple Store will open Wednesday to sell products directly to Indian consumers. LG Electronics Inc. said it also plans to build an India-specific product portfolio to expand its smartphone sales. (Yonhap)