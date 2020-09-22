 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS again ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100, tops new global chart

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 22, 2020 - 09:41       Updated : Sept 22, 2020 - 09:47
(Big Hit Entertainment)

WASHINGTON -- South Korean boy band BTS' new single, "Dynamite," again finished second on Billboard's main singles chart, spending its fourth week in the top two spots of the chart, Billboard reported Monday.

"BTS' "Dynamite" ranks No. 2 on the Hot 100 for a second week after spending its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1," the report said. The Hot 100 chart is refreshed every Tuesday.

The BTS' song continued to dominate the music industry in terms of digital sales, with 78,000 downloads in the fourth week following its release, according to Billboard.

Streaming slipped 6 percent to 12.6 million, but radio airplay audio impressions rose 6 percent to 19.1 million.

"Dynamite," meanwhile, reached No. 1 on the new Billboard's Global 200 Excl. US chart, up one notch from a week ago, and finished second on the Global 200 chart, according to Billboard's official Twitter account.

The two charts, one inclusive of worldwide songs (Billboard Global 200) and the other including all territories excluding the US (Billboard Global Excl. US), premiered a week ago and rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world.

The South Korean septet made history when it became the first South Korean artist to top Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart on Aug. 31. Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist ever on the Hot 100 was soloist PSY with his 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style," which peaked at the No. 2 spot.

The popular K-pop group on Monday appeared on the "Tiny Desk Concert" show on National Public Radio in the US, presenting a live performance of "Dynamite" and other past hits.

The group plans to unveil a new choreography music video of "Dynamite" on Friday (US time) through the popular online game "Fortnite" run by Epic Games, according to the American game company. (Yonhap)
