NK propaganda outlet slams S. Korea over nuclear deterrence discussion with US

(Yonhap)



A North Korean propaganda outlet on Monday slammed South Korea over recent defense talks between Seoul and Washington about deterring nuclear and missile threats from the communist nation, criticizing Seoul for being hypocritical by talking peace while preparing for war.



Seoul and Washington held their biannual Korea-US Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) via videoconference earlier this month and discussed ways to boost their alliance to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and agreed to continue close cooperation, according to Seoul's defense ministry.



"Their tailored deterrence strategy ... is an extremely dangerous strategy of nuclear war with and invasion of North Korea by preemptively striking our republic with nuclear weapons and all military means, using nonexistent threats as an excuse," Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, said.



"The danger of such a reckless act can be more serious given that it came at a time when situations have gotten worse due to (their) persistent pursuit of invading the North and beefing up war equipment," it added.



The website criticized South Korea for being hypocritical in talking about peace while preparing for war, saying that Seoul has spent an "astronomical amount of money" on the military and actively participated in US-led military exercises.



"Seeing words and acts of the current South Korean government, it has been more vocal about peace than any other previous governments," it said. "But as the reality indicates, its peace talk so far has been nothing but a deceit."



The website also warned of more terrifying consequences than under previous conservative South Korean governments if Seoul continues to engage in "reckless military behavior." (Yonhap)