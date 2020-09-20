[Herald Interview] Korea Investment & Securities pioneers AI-powered stock analysis

Korea Investment & Securities’ research managing director Yun Hee-do (center) and the AIR team pose at the company‘s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul (KIS)



Customer service chatbots and investment robo-advisers have been in place for a while in South Korea, but Korea Investment & Securities recently kicked finance’s use of artificial intelligence up a notch with automatically generated reports for investors.



The leading brokerage launched “AIR” or AI Research -- the first local AI-based investment reports -- in July.



It is a service Yun Hee-do, head of research at KIS, thinks will help keep the firm competitive by enabling analysts to focus on producing more in-depth, detailed reports.



“AIR not only offers basic information such as main issues and significant information on major stock items to investors every day, but also helps analysts at our brokerage house focus on more valuable tasks,” Yun said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald.



AIR can quickly produce mid-level reports without human intervention, significantly reducing the hours analysts spend on research. The news analysis engine delivers abridged analysis regarding some 2,200 listed companies.



So far, it can only analyze locally listed stocks, but it will start analyzing news reports on some 550 US listed stocks beginning next month.



KIS also plans to provide special reports on specific themes and industries via AIR that include stock items, news, financial information and valuations in the near future, the research head said.





Yun Hee-do, head of research at Korea Investment & Securities (KIS)