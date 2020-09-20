 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Offline classes to resume in Seoul schools from Monday

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Sept 20, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Sept 20, 2020 - 18:15
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae speaks Tuesday during a press briefing in Seoul. All kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province will allow students to return to classrooms from Monday. (Yonhap)
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae speaks Tuesday during a press briefing in Seoul. All kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province will allow students to return to classrooms from Monday. (Yonhap)
Schools in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province will resume in-person classes Monday after South Korea eased its social distancing measures in the capital region.

To minimize the risk of infection in classrooms, kindergartens and elementary and middle schools must limit attendance to one-third of the student body until Oct. 11, and high schools must limit attendance to two-thirds, the Education Ministry said.

For the next several months, the measures will also apply to high school seniors undergoing the college admission process.

Even during the recent school closure, high school seniors have been attending physical classes with no attendance cap. But with all application materials finalized last Wednesday, the ministry decided to include seniors in the social distancing rules starting Monday.

Korea lowered its social distancing restrictions for the capital region from the de facto “Level 2.5” to Level 2, bringing them into line with the rest of the country, earlier this month.

Unlike those in the capital region, schools elsewhere have stayed open over the past few weeks and are allowed to adjust their own physical attendance levels as needed, depending on the virus situation in their respective areas.

While some areas follow the same distancing rules as the capital region, Gangwon Province, Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island have previously announced they will ease the attendance cap to two-thirds for all schools.

The current measures are subject to review and adjustment after Chuseok, the Korean harvest holiday that begins at the end of the month, depending on how the virus situation unfolds.

The ministry, in response to a suggestion from Seoul’s education chief to lift the attendance cap on first grade students in elementary and middle schools, said it would be better to discuss the matter after Chuseok.

Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon said last week that classes should be 100 percent offline for those students at least, as months of distance learning have widened the learning gap.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114