[Monitor] Overseas investments shrink in Q2

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 21, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Sept 21, 2020 - 11:00
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of overseas direct investments made shrunk 27.8 percent in the second quarter, according to data released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The amount of overseas investments stood at $12.14 billion in the April to June period, a decline of 27.8 percent from the same period last year.

The decline marked the biggest in nine quarters, since the first quarter of 2018.

The net investment posted $7.61 billion, down 46 percent from a year earlier.

Such drastic cuts in the overseas investments are largely attributable to the pandemic-driven lockdowns around the world, the ministry said.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
