NK premier visits industrial sites, urges increased production for typhoon recovery

(Rodong Sinmun-Yonhap)



North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun visited major industrial sites, including steelmaking factories, calling for expanded production to help with recovery efforts in areas hit by recent typhoons, state media reported Sunday.



Kim inspected the Chollima Steel Complex in South Pyongyang Province on the North's west coast and encouraged its workers "to provide the people in the typhoon-hit areas with happy life as early as possible," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



"He called on them to fully display their spirit and mettle as the working class of Kangson in the recovery campaign on which the Party concentrates efforts," KCNA said.



Visiting the Hwanghae Iron and Steel Complex, another steelmaking plant, he underscored the need for technological innovation to increase iron and steel production.



He also visited the Pyongyang Electric Fitments Factory and called for more efforts to manufacture products with locally available materials, KCNA said.



North Korea was recently hit by three consecutive strong typhoons, which flooded houses, streets and farming lands. The country's leader Kim Jong-un has called for all-out efforts to recover from the damage so that the country can mark the anniversary of the party's founding next month "with proud of achievement."



Kim Tok-hun, who was recently appointed as new premier of North Korea, has increased his field tours recently, especially in typhoon-hit areas where reconstruction efforts are under way. (Yonhap)