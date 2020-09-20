 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Proportion of women in high-ranking govt. posts reaches record high

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 20, 2020 - 10:04       Updated : Sept 20, 2020 - 10:04
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The proportion of women among high-ranking officials in the central government has risen to an all-time high, a government report showed Sunday.

According to the report on balanced personnel policy in the public sector, 7.9 percent, or 122, of 1,539 high-ranking civil servants in the central government were female as of the end of last year, up 19.6 percent from 102 recorded a year ago.

It said both the number of senior female officials and their growth rate are the largest on record.

High-ranking officials refer to civil servants ranked third or above in the nation's nine-grade civil service system. The nation's officialdom is classified in nine grades, with grade one being the highest.

Despite the record increases, eight ministries and government agencies, including the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the Fair Trade Commission and Statistics Korea, had not a single woman in high-ranking posts, the report noted.

The proportion of women also surged among the central government's middle-ranking officials. Out of 1,789 officials in the fourth grade, women accounted for 372, or 20.8 percent, the report found, marking an on-year rise of 19.6 percent from 311 women.

The percentage of women among middle-ranking officials in provincial governments and public institutions also increased to 17.8 percent and 21.1 percent, respectively.

The female participation ratio in various government committees was tallied at 43 percent for the central government and 41.4 percent for provincial governments.

The Ministry of Personnel Management said it will extend further support to help all government ministries and agencies hire more women in their senior posts through an open recruitment system or headhunting.

Meanwhile, the employment rate of the disabled stood at 3.56 percent in the central government and 3.99 percent in provincial governments, all higher than the statutory rate of 3.4 percent. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114