 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Former president's son apologizes after being expelled by ruling party

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 19, 2020 - 12:17       Updated : Sept 19, 2020 - 12:17

Rep. Kim Hong-gul, the youngest son of late former President Kim Dae-jung, attends a parliamentary session on Wednesday, days before the ruling Democratic Party expelled him amid allegations that he under-declared his properties. (Yonhap)
Rep. Kim Hong-gul, the youngest son of late former President Kim Dae-jung, attends a parliamentary session on Wednesday, days before the ruling Democratic Party expelled him amid allegations that he under-declared his properties. (Yonhap)
Rep. Kim Hong-gul, the youngest son of late former President Kim Dae-jung, issued an apology Saturday, one day after he was expelled from the ruling party amid controversy over his dubious amassing of properties.

The Democratic Party stripped the first-term lawmaker of party membership Friday for underreporting wealth and refusing to cooperate with an in-house probe.

"I accept the party's decision on the expulsion heavily and solemnly," Kim said in a message sent to reporters.

"I am deeply sorry that I involuntarily have stirred controversy causing concerns to the public and burdening the party," he said. 

But he denied claims that he tried to evade a probe or refused to cooperate.

Kim won his parliamentary seat under the proportional representative system in the April general elections.

He has been under fire over allegations that he failed to fully disclose his wealth during his mandatory property filing with the election watchdog in the run-up to the elections. 

Kim was found to have omitted his ownership of a purchase right to an apartment when he reported to the National Election Commission that he owned three homes. He remains an independent member of the National Assembly.

His father, Kim Dae-jung, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for the first-ever inter-Korean summit between him and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114