 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Ruling party to expel son of former President Kim over ethical issues

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 18, 2020 - 20:26       Updated : Sept 18, 2020 - 20:26
This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2020, shows Rep. Kim Hong-gul of the ruling Democratic Party at the National Assembly. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on Sept. 16, 2020, shows Rep. Kim Hong-gul of the ruling Democratic Party at the National Assembly. (Yonhap)

The ruling Democratic Party decided Friday to expel the third son of the late former President Kim Dae-jung, over allegations of underreporting wealth and ownership of multiple homes

The party's ethics inspection body launched probes this week into allegations of wrongdoing raised against some party lawmakers, including Rep. Kim Hong-gul.

"The party decided to deprive Rep. Kim of party membership as he appeared to not sincerely cooperate with the body in the probe," Rep. Choi In-ho, a party spokesman, said in a briefing at the National Assembly.

Kim is facing criticism for failing to fully disclose his wealth during his mandatory property filing with the election watchdog in the run-up to the parliamentary elections in April. Kim omitted his ownership of a purchase right to an apartment when he reported to the National Election Commission that he owned three homes.

His father, Kim Dae-jung, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 for the first-ever inter-Korean summit between him and then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114